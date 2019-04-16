James Ray Dingfelder



February 15, 1938 - April 10, 2019



Chapel Hill



Dr. James Ray Dingfelder died April 10 at his home in Chapel Hill with his wife Judythe "Judi" Dingfelder at his side. He was 82 years old and was a longtime Chapel Hill resident.



Born at home in 1938 in Erie, PA, Dr. Dingfelder was the son of Ray John and Norine McLean Dingfelder. Jim attended McDowell High School in Erie and Thiel College before enrolling in Jefferson Medical College (Class of 1965). He served in the U.S. Air Force before being honorably discharged as a Captain, and maintained active membership in American Legion Post 6. He completed his OB-GYN residency at Case Western Reserve in Cleveland and moved to Chapel Hill as an Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UNC. He served in the academic program there before opening his private practice. In partnership his wife Judi, he maintained that practice for over 30 years. "Dr. Ding", as he was often known, absolutely loved babies and children of all ages. He delivered thousands of babies including at least one set of triplets and was a pioneer in the field of in vitro fertilization and laparoscopic surgery. Dr. Dingfelder was a prolific academic, having published numerous scholarly papers and several book chapters. He was on the clinical faculty at Duke University where he helped train generations of medical students and residents. He was universally beloved in the hospital, the community, and basically everywhere he went. Ding was a member of Mensa, a prolific reader, gardener, trivia master, and curious student of the natural world. His knowledge and experience were complemented by his incredible sense of humor and outwardly friendly demeanor.



In 2014, Dr. Dingfelder was recognized by the ACLU for his work championing women's reproductive rights. He was also the inaugural recipient of the "Susan Hill Legend" award in 2011. Ding was musically gifted, played viola in his younger years and was an active choir member for many years at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.



Dr. Dingfelder is survived by, his wife, nurse, and partner of 33 years, Judi Dingfelder. He is survived by many beloved children and stepchildren: Thomas Dingfelder, Caroline (Charlie) Huebner, Andrew (Linda) Dingfelder, Michael (Michelle) Dingfelder, Matthew (Vicki Rapaport) Torrington, MD and Michael (Kris) Whiting. He is survived by his sister Judy (Charles) Bashforth and predeceased by his brothers John Dingfelder and Edward Dingfelder. Dr. Dingfelder has eight beloved grandchildren: James, Lucas, Sarah and Thomas Dingfelder; Julia and George Huebner; Alexander and Olivia Torrington; and great-grandson, Jeremiah Dingfelder.



No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Frankie Lemmon Foundation, 3101 Poplarwood Court, Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27604.