|
|
Dr. James Royall Lambert
August 5, 1952 - August 14, 2019
Mount Olive
James Royall Lambert, M.D., 67, of Mount Olive, North Carolina, passed away August 14, 2019. He was born on August 5, 1952, to Marvin James Lambert, Jr. and Hilda Puckett Lambert. He was reared in Calypso, North Carolina where he graduated from North Duplin High School.
As part of his rural upbringing and exposure to the influences of local family physicians, Dr. Lambert developed an early desire to become a family physician. He returned to his roots to help meet the need for good primary health care in his local community. During his time, the family physician was first line, and someone who could have a dramatic impact on the lives of their patients.
He received his Associate of Arts Degree with highest honors from Mount Olive Junior College in 1972. He continued his education at Wake Forest University receiving a Bachelor of Arts Degree Magna Cum Laude with an undergraduate major in Biology in 1974. At Wake Forest, he was member of the Beta Beta Beta Biological Honor Society.
He received his medical degree from Bowman Gray School of Medicine at Wake Forest University in 1978. He began practicing medicine in Mount Olive, in 1981, upon completion of a family medicine residency at North Carolina Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem, North Carolina.
Dr. Lambert was a member of the Wayne County Medical Society, North Carolina Medical Society, North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians, American Academy of Family Physicians, and the American Medical Association.
He previously served on staff at Wayne Memorial Hospital. Dr. Lambert also served on the Mount Olive Rescue Squad, and as a medical examiner for Wayne and Duplin counties. He was a Diplomate of the American Board of Family Practice and a fellow of the American Academy of Family Practice.
In 1988, Dr. Lambert received the Mount Olive Jaycees' Distinguished Service Award for his outstanding service to the community.
Dr. Lambert was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in 2009. The Order is among the most prestigious awards presented by the Governor of North Carolina to individuals who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities. On Sunday, July 12, 2009, he was further honored as Tar Heel of Week by the Raleigh News and Observer.
A true country doctor, James Lambert enjoyed seeing patients and making house calls. He believed that the secret to family practice was to know his patients, their parents, and where they went home at night. Then, he would know how to treat them. He routinely put the needs of others before his own, almost to the detriment of his own health and vigor. Dr. Lambert continued his practice until retiring for health reasons.
Dr. Lambert was preceded in death by his father M.J. Lambert and his mother Hilda P. Lambert. He is survived by his wife Nealy P. Lambert; his daughter Dr. Mary Jennings Lambert Clingan, LCDR, MC, USN, and husband Scott Clingan of Chesapeake, Virginia; his son James Royall Lambert, Jr. and wife Courtney Lambert of Mount Olive, North Carolina; a stepson Gray Sloan and wife Jessica Sloan of Clayton, North Carolina; grandchildren, Bowman Clingan, Wilhelm Clingan, Ella James Lambert, Hutch Clingan, Olivia Lambert, and Viola Clingan; step-grandchildren Sadie Sloan and Stella Sloan; and his sister, the Honorable Jacqueline Lambert Brewer, retired District Court Judge of Raleigh, North Carolina. He is further survived by an extended family of cousins and in-laws.
The family wishes to thank Dr. James Atkins and Dr. Samer Kasbari, and the entire staff of Southeastern Medical Oncology Center for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cures for the Colors, 203 Cox Blvd, Goldsboro, NC 27534, or The Outlaw Foundation, PO Box 592, Faison, NC 28341.
Visitation was at the Tyndall Funeral Home in Mount Olive on Friday, August 16, from 6 until 8 p.m. Services were held privately, officiated by the Rev. J. Paul Rose.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 18, 2019