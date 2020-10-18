James Ronald McKinney1930-2020CaryRon McKinney went to his forever-home on Oct 6, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Shirley; his parents, Clarence and "Peggy" McKinney; and brothers, Charles and Dewey. He is survived by a daughter, Debi Threewitts (husband Bill), two sons, Mike McKinney (wife Vickie), and Walt McKinney (wife Becky), all of Garner, and a sister, Nancy Moore of Lawrenceville, GA. He also leaves behind much-loved grands, great-grands and great-great grands. Ron graduated from Hugh Morson High School in Raleigh and married his high school sweetheart in 1951. He served in the army during the Korean War. Most of his working years he spent in life insurance sales. Ron asked that his family not mourn when he passed because he was going to be "one happy man." The desire of his heart was for people to see Jesus in him. God answered his prayer. Ron was a hero to his family and a blessing to all who knew him. A private gathering of family will be held to celebrate Ron's life. If friends and acquaintances want to do anything in remembrance of him, tell someone about Jesus, or find someone to tell you about Jesus. He would like that.