1/1
James R. McKinney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Ronald McKinney

1930-2020

Cary

Ron McKinney went to his forever-home on Oct 6, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Shirley; his parents, Clarence and "Peggy" McKinney; and brothers, Charles and Dewey. He is survived by a daughter, Debi Threewitts (husband Bill), two sons, Mike McKinney (wife Vickie), and Walt McKinney (wife Becky), all of Garner, and a sister, Nancy Moore of Lawrenceville, GA. He also leaves behind much-loved grands, great-grands and great-great grands. Ron graduated from Hugh Morson High School in Raleigh and married his high school sweetheart in 1951. He served in the army during the Korean War. Most of his working years he spent in life insurance sales. Ron asked that his family not mourn when he passed because he was going to be "one happy man." The desire of his heart was for people to see Jesus in him. God answered his prayer. Ron was a hero to his family and a blessing to all who knew him. A private gathering of family will be held to celebrate Ron's life. If friends and acquaintances want to do anything in remembrance of him, tell someone about Jesus, or find someone to tell you about Jesus. He would like that.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by City of Oaks Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved