James R. Weaver
James Ralph Weaver

Clayton

James Ralph Weaver, 64, of Clayton, died Saturday from Covid-19. He was the son of the late Maxcy C. Weaver and Dorothy S. Weaver, formerly of Durham. Two brothers pre-deceased him, Maxcy C. Weaver, Jr. and Thomas H. Weaver. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Jamie W. Campbell and her husband, Alex; his partner, Jackie van de Linde; a sister, Jan Weaver; a brother, J. David Weaver; and many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends in music.

Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun on Oct. 14, 2020.
October 13, 2020
RIP Jimmy. You were a super talented musician and master of the keys. May you join the best musicians above and enjoy your time there. Please keep a high eye out for Jackie, will miss you!
Carol Spiller
Friend
October 13, 2020
Danny and I are heartbroken at the loss of our friend, Jimmy. He came into our lives a few years ago and we enjoyed every minute we spent with him. Our deepest sympathy goes out to Jackie and his family. This sweet man will truly be missed.
Debi and Danny Norwood
Friend
October 13, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jimmy's passing. What a great guy and Musician !! RIP Jimmy !!
Dave Biggerstaff
Friend
