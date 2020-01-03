|
James Ray McLawhorn
November 9, 1928 - December 31, 2019
Snow Hill
Mr. James Ray McLawhorn, age 91, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. A native of Greene County, he was born November 9, 1928, the son of James Luby and Lena McLawhorn. He was a 1950 graduate of Atlantic Christian College, today Barton College, where he earned an BA degree in Science Education. In 1954, he was drafted into the US Army eventually being stationed in Germany as a Signal Corp Microwave Radio Technician. Following his honorable discharge in 1956, he returned to Greene County and resumed his career in education and began graduate studies at East Carolina University where he earned an MA degree in Education in 1959. Mr. McLawhorn's professional career as an educator spanned more than thirty years in roles from science teacher to school administration and personnel management. Following his retirement in 1986, he spent six years with Greene County Government in Economic Development. Always community oriented, he was a longtime member of the Snow Hill Rotary Club, former member of the Greene County Board of Education, the Snow Hill Planning Board and had co-chaired the Greene County Cancer Crusade. In recognition of his service and career he was the recipient of the Terry Sanford Award for teaching excellence and the Paul Harris Award for outstanding service to the Rotary Club. Mr. McLawhorn was a member of Little Creek Original Free Will Baptist Church having joined the church in 1940. During his long membership, he served the church in many capacities, including as a Sunday School Teacher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Tessie McLawhorn Dixon, Miriam Glen McLawhorn Edwards, and William Edward McLawhorn. His surviving family includes his wife of 63 years, Louise Sugg McLawhorn; a son, James Sugg McLawhorn and wife, Kathryn of Raleigh; grandchildren, Andrew James "Drew" McLawhorn of Greensboro and Parker Elizabeth McLawhorn of Raleigh; and his devoted caregivers, Judy Grant, B.J. Shingleton and Renee Chase. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, January 4th, at the chapel of Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service with Reverend Phil Wood and Reverend Patrick Keely officiating. Interment will immediately follow at the Rainbow Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 – 8 PM at the funeral home and at other times at the McLawhorn residence. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Little Creek OFWB Church Building Fund, 55 Edwards Bridge Road, Ayden, NC 28513 or to the Rainbow Cemetery Fund, c/o Arthur Pridgen, 256 Thomas Sugg Road, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences at ww.taylor-tyson.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 3, 2020