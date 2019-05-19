James Richard Burke, Jr., PhD



February 11, 1934 - April 28, 2019



Cary



James Richard Burke, Jr., PhD, died peacefully at home on April 28, 2019 in Cary, NC at the age of 85. Richard was a native Washingtonian, attended Gonzaga High school and earned his PhD in physics from the Catholic University of America. He spent much of his career as a research physicist for the Department of Defense in Washington.



Richard eventually left the DC area and made his home in Cary, NC. After retirement from federal service, he earned a Masters degree in Computer Science and Engineering, became an adjunct Professor at NC State and authored textbooks for use in graduate Computer Science courses.



He leaves behind his wife Arlene Burke of Cary NC; three daughters from a former wife, Laura Broussard, Tracy Curl and Mary Pat Rogers; his seven grandchildren: Tommy and Joseph Broussard; Vincent and Katie Curl; Johnny, Kenny and Jessica Rogers all of Rockville MD; and two sisters: Margie Perez of NC and Kathy Clark of FL.



Private services will be held in North Carolina and interment will be at Gates of Heaven in Silver Spring, MD at later date. Published in The News & Observer on May 19, 2019