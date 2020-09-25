James Robert Lowe
March 22, 1962 - September 21, 2020
James Robert Lowe, 58, of Raleigh passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, September 21, 2020. Born and raised in Wilson, he was the middle child of Pearla Ann and Vincent Lowe, Jr. James attended Fike High School in Wilson, North Carolina State University in Raleigh and Atlantic Christian College in Wilson. On November 27, 1993, James married his true love, Sydney Lassiter.
Known by all as Puddin', he was a loving and devoted husband, father, son and brother. He was a friend to all who knew him. Puddin' was in banking and financial services for twenty-three years but his true passions were sports, all things Wolfpack, the KA house, the Breakfast Club, the annual ACC Tournament gathering in Morehead City, and frequent trips to the beach and Harbour Island, Bahamas with friends and family.
Witty, humble and endearing, James did not need the spotlight. In fact, nothing quite put that irresistible twinkle in his crystal blue eyes like enjoying the glow of his three girls and wife, Sydney in the center of it.
Puddin' was immensely loved, will be greatly missed and thought of often with only the most wonderful memories.
James is survived by his wife, Sydney Lassiter Lowe; daughters, Grayson Lowe, Charlotte Lowe and Lucy Lowe, all of Raleigh; mother, Pearla Ann Lowe of Raleigh; brothers Lester Lowe and John Lowe and spouse, Cameron Lowe of Raleigh, along with 12 adoring nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vincent Lowe, Jr.
A private family service will be held at 2pm on Friday, September 25 at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church in Raleigh. A livestream of the service can be watched at the following link: https://hbumc2.visitmysite.net/webstream/live.php
. A celebration of his life will also be held at a later date.
The family wishes to extend their thanks and gratitude to the nurses and caregivers at The Cypress of Raleigh Home Care and Amedisys Hospice.
Flowers are welcome or please consider memorials in James' memory to UNC Lineberger Cancer Center, 101 Manning Drive, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514
Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net
