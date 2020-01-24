|
James Robert Philligin, Sr.
Fuquay-Varina
James Robert Philligin, Sr., age 85, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. The visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. one hour prior to the service. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 N. Ennis St Fuquay-Varina. Interment will be held at Montlawn Memorial Park.
James is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Ruth Philligin; parents, George Washington Philligin and Bessie Davis Philligin; brothers, William Lee Philligin and Johnny Philligin; sisters, Bertha Philligin and Mary E. Bray.
He is survived by his son, James R. Philligin, Jr. of Fuquay-Varina; daughter, Connie P. Hunt and husband, Dennis Hunt of Willow Spring; step grandson, Jason Hunt and wife, Lauren of Angier.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 24, 2020