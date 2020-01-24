Home

Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
James Robert Philligin Sr.

James Robert Philligin Sr. Obituary
James Robert Philligin, Sr.

Fuquay-Varina

James Robert Philligin, Sr., age 85, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. The visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. one hour prior to the service. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 N. Ennis St Fuquay-Varina. Interment will be held at Montlawn Memorial Park.

James is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Ruth Philligin; parents, George Washington Philligin and Bessie Davis Philligin; brothers, William Lee Philligin and Johnny Philligin; sisters, Bertha Philligin and Mary E. Bray.

He is survived by his son, James R. Philligin, Jr. of Fuquay-Varina; daughter, Connie P. Hunt and husband, Dennis Hunt of Willow Spring; step grandson, Jason Hunt and wife, Lauren of Angier.

Online condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 24, 2020
