|
|
Captain James "Ken" Rosemond
August 25, 1958- May 27, 2019
Morehead City, NC
Ken is loved and cherished in memory by his wife, Janet; his children and their families, Elena & Dan, Lauren & Bradley, Reid & Jourdi, Daniel & Jenni, Ryan & Erin, Genevieve & Naoise; his brother Kevin, sister in law Lori, and their children Charlie and Anna; his beloved grandchildren Iris and Everett; a large and loving extended family, and a bevy of close friends. His life will be celebrated this Sunday, June 2nd, at 1:30pm at Off the Hook in Morehead City. Please join us in wishing the Captain fair winds and following seas.
Published in The News & Observer on May 29, 2019