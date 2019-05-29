Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
Off the Hook
Morehead City, NC
James Rosemond


Captain James "Ken" Rosemond

August 25, 1958- May 27, 2019

Morehead City, NC

Ken is loved and cherished in memory by his wife, Janet; his children and their families, Elena & Dan, Lauren & Bradley, Reid & Jourdi, Daniel & Jenni, Ryan & Erin, Genevieve & Naoise; his brother Kevin, sister in law Lori, and their children Charlie and Anna; his beloved grandchildren Iris and Everett; a large and loving extended family, and a bevy of close friends. His life will be celebrated this Sunday, June 2nd, at 1:30pm at Off the Hook in Morehead City. Please join us in wishing the Captain fair winds and following seas.
