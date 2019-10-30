|
James Wade Russell
April 29th, 1936-October 27th, 2019
Cary
James Wade Russell, 83, of Cary passed away Sunday, October 27th, 2019.
James was born April 29th, 1936 to the late Wade & Omie Russell.
James spent many years at ERA Pacesetters Realty as an accountant.
James is preceded in death by his parents, Wade & Omie Russell.
James is survived by his wife, Rebecca Russell, son Mark Russell.
The family will receive friends from 7:00pm-9:00pm on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019 at Apex Funeral Home, 550 W. Williams St. Apex, NC 27502. A funeral service will take place at 1:00pm on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019 at Good Hope Baptist Church, 6636 Good Hope Church Rd. Cary, NC 27519. Burial will immediately follow at Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 30, 2019