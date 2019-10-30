Home

POWERED BY

Services
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
(919) 362-8233
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Good Hope Baptist Church
6636 Good Hope Church Rd
Cary, NC
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for James Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Russell


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Russell Obituary
James Wade Russell

April 29th, 1936-October 27th, 2019

Cary

James Wade Russell, 83, of Cary passed away Sunday, October 27th, 2019.

James was born April 29th, 1936 to the late Wade & Omie Russell.

James spent many years at ERA Pacesetters Realty as an accountant.

James is preceded in death by his parents, Wade & Omie Russell.

James is survived by his wife, Rebecca Russell, son Mark Russell.

The family will receive friends from 7:00pm-9:00pm on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019 at Apex Funeral Home, 550 W. Williams St. Apex, NC 27502. A funeral service will take place at 1:00pm on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019 at Good Hope Baptist Church, 6636 Good Hope Church Rd. Cary, NC 27519. Burial will immediately follow at Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Apex Funeral Home
Download Now