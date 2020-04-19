|
James Phillip Shanahan
February 10, 1947 - April 16, 2020
Willow Springs
James Phillip Shanahan, 73, of Willow Springs, NC passed away Thursday evening, April 16, 2020 at WakeMed Hospital, Raleigh, NC after suddenly suffering cardiac arrest at home. He was born February 10, 1947 in Filmore County MN to the late Francis William Shanahan and Grace Viva Maust. Jim is survived by wife of 45 years, Jeanne Cheryl Kowceun of Willow Springs, NC; daughter Kelly Shanahan Murphy (David) of Fuquay Varina, NC; son Jacob James Kowceun Shanahan (Jennifer Joyner) of Holly Springs, NC; brothers, Lawrence Francis Shanahan (Bonnie) of Rochester, MN, Thomas Edward Shanahan (Sandra) of Rochester, MN and David Gene Shanahan (Shirley) of Preston, MN; sister Mary Luzanne Becker (Jeffrey) of Bloomington, MN. Jim was a devoted Catholic that faithfully served the Lord most recently at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Fuquay Varina, NC and previously at St. Catherine of Siena, Wake Forest, NC. Jim graduated from Preston Fountain High School in 1965 where he played football and basketball. From there he went on to attend Winona State University where he earned a bachelor's degree in marketing. In 1970 Jim moved to Mankato, MN to start a job at Tempo and this is where he met his wife, Jeanne that he loved very much. He then worked for Goodman Jewelers until he landed his dream job at IBM in Rochester, MN. This job then took his family to Peoria, IL and St. Louis, MO before finally being able to settle in the Raleigh, NC area in 1996. He retired from IBM in 2008. He spent the remaining 12 years of his life working around the house, spoiling his dogs and cats (He as an avid animal lover. His kids joked that sometimes it seemed like he cared more about his pets than them), assisting his wife and children with anything they needed, and rooting for the MN Vikings. We will miss Jim greatly but we know he is looking over us from Heaven. A private service will be held at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in the coming days. A memorial service at the same location will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the SPCA of your choosing
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 19, 2020