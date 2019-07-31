Home

L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
James Sherwood Creech Jr.


1943 - 2019
James Sherwood Creech Jr. Obituary
James Sherwood Creech, Jr.

Knightdale

James "Jim" Sherwood Creech, Jr., 76, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 10, 1943 in Burlington, Vermont to the late James Sherwood Creech, Sr. and Mattie Pearl Norris Creech. Jim was an insurance agent with Nationwide Insurance for 32 years.

Funeral service 11:00 am, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Rd., Knightdale. Burial will follow at New Knightdale Baptist Church Cemetery, Mailman Road, Knightdale.

The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

Surviving: wife of 55 years, Gloria Carter Creech; son, Tim Creech (Sandy) of Oak Island; grandchildren: Carter Creech (Chelsea) of Benton, Arkansas, Macy Creech of Fayetteville, Callie Creech of Oak Island; sister, Liz Creech of Tampa, FL.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Creech.

Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the , 3131 RDU Center Drive, #100, Morrisville, NC 27560.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on July 31, 2019
