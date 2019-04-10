|
James "Jim" David Simons
October 1, 1948 - April 6, 2019
Raleigh
James "Jim" David Simons, 70, of Raleigh passed away April 6, 2019. Jim was born October 1, 1948 in Richmond Virginia to the late William Kenneth, Sr. and Mildred Pearl Simons.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Patricia Simons; his children, Ashley Simons-Rudolph (Joseph) and David Simons; and three grandchildren,
His family will receive friends Thursday, April 11, at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E. Millbrook Rd., from 5:00 PM until 6:30 PM with a memorial service following at 6:30 PM.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brownwynneeastmillbrook.com
In lieu of flowers. Contributions may be made to the National Parkinsons Foundation.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 10, 2019