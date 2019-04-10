Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
(919) 876-6900
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
6:30 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
More Obituaries for James Simons
James Simons Obituary
James "Jim" David Simons

October 1, 1948 - April 6, 2019

Raleigh

James "Jim" David Simons, 70, of Raleigh passed away April 6, 2019. Jim was born October 1, 1948 in Richmond Virginia to the late William Kenneth, Sr. and Mildred Pearl Simons.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Patricia Simons; his children, Ashley Simons-Rudolph (Joseph) and David Simons; and three grandchildren,

His family will receive friends Thursday, April 11, at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E. Millbrook Rd., from 5:00 PM until 6:30 PM with a memorial service following at 6:30 PM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brownwynneeastmillbrook.com

In lieu of flowers. Contributions may be made to the National Parkinsons Foundation.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 10, 2019
