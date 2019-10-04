Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Spears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Spears


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Spears Obituary
James Harry Spears

March 10, 1939-September 28, 2019

Raleigh

James Harry Spears went to Heaven on September 28, 2019. He was surrounded by his loved ones at his home. He served in the Air Force at Seymour-Johnson Airbase in the early 60s during the Vietnam War and was an auxiliary police officer for the Raleigh Police Department in the early 70s. His longest career was serving as a 911 dispatcher for the Raleigh Communications Center for over 20 years. He loved to tell jokes and he was always the funniest man in the room. He also adored his family. James is survived by his wife, Mary, daughter Wendy Weaver and husband Tommy, a son Jimmy and his wife Geri, two young grandsons, a sister Betty Dvorshak in Florida and a sister Beverly Fleming in Pennsylvania as well as a few nieces and nephews. The family will have a very private memorial service at the home. In memory and honor of James you can donate to the Heartland Memorial Fund at www.heartlandhospicefund.org or the at heart.org.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.