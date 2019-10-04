|
James Harry Spears
March 10, 1939-September 28, 2019
Raleigh
James Harry Spears went to Heaven on September 28, 2019. He was surrounded by his loved ones at his home. He served in the Air Force at Seymour-Johnson Airbase in the early 60s during the Vietnam War and was an auxiliary police officer for the Raleigh Police Department in the early 70s. His longest career was serving as a 911 dispatcher for the Raleigh Communications Center for over 20 years. He loved to tell jokes and he was always the funniest man in the room. He also adored his family. James is survived by his wife, Mary, daughter Wendy Weaver and husband Tommy, a son Jimmy and his wife Geri, two young grandsons, a sister Betty Dvorshak in Florida and a sister Beverly Fleming in Pennsylvania as well as a few nieces and nephews. The family will have a very private memorial service at the home. In memory and honor of James you can donate to the Heartland Memorial Fund at www.heartlandhospicefund.org or the at heart.org.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 4, 2019