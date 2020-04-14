|
|
James "Jimmy" T. Boone
February 16, 1952 ~ April 11, 2020
Louisburg
James "Jimmy" Taylor Boone 68, of Louisburg departed this earthly life on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born on February 16, 1952 to the late Edward Eugene and Nell Bennett Boone. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Matt Whitley.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Ardeth Davis Boone; his daughter, Jamie Boone Whitley; his son and daughter-in-law, James Bradley and Kelly Sanders Boone; and a granddaughter, Taylor Madison Whitley.
Jimmy loved people and was known for his willingness to help others. He was a partner and worked with Mid-Atlantic Infrastructure Systems for more than twenty years. Jimmy loved speed, in the 80's he ran mud trucks before moving to drag racing; a passion that he involved his whole family in. Jimmy was a member of Greentown Hunting Club in Virginia for more than 40 years. Jimmy loved spending time with his two grand-dogs, Buster and Oakley. After semi-retirement, he enjoyed spending time outdoors and working on the family farm.
A private graveside service will be held at the Boone Family Cemetery on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 11:00 am. When social distancing restrictions are lifted, the family will hold a Celebration of Jimmy's Life.
Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services 804 N. Bickett Blvd. Louisburg, NC 27549. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 14, 2020