James T. Burch, Jr.



July 7, 1927 - May 19, 2019



Apex



Mr. James "Jim" Thomas Burch, Jr., 91, a trailblazing educator and basketball game official, of Apex, North Carollina



Mr. Burch was born on July 7, 1927 in Raleigh, North Carolina and died on May 19, 2019. He was predeceased in death by his father, James Thomas Burch, Sr., his mother Carolyn Merritt Burch, his son Thomas "Tommy" Wynetotte Burch and his grandson Dameon Burch.



Mr. Burch is survived by his wife of 28 years, Arcrena S. Burch, his son James Thomas Burch, III, his daughter Anita Burch Volpe (Robert), his daughter Toria Jewelle Burch (Joseph Major), his stepson Robert English (Renee), his grandchildren Jarrod Burch (Shamecca), Ashley Burch, Ian Burch and Naomi English and his great grandchildren Jarrod Burch, Jr., Skylar Burch and Ashton Burch and a host of family and friends. Mr. Burch graduated from Chatsworth Avenue Elementary, Mamaroneck Junior High School, Mamaroneck Senior High School, Fayetteville Teachers College now Fayetteville State University, the University of North Carolina McColl School of Business and Indiana University School of Education. He served on the Board of Trustees of Fayetteville State University for eight (8) years and two (2) years as its Chairman.



The funeral will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 12:00 pm.at St. Paul AME Church located at 402 W. Edenton Street, Raleigh, NC 27603. Interment immediately following the funeral at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27603.



Haywood Funeral Home, Incorporated at 2415 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh, N.C. 27603 is in charge of the arrangements. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be sent to The James T. Burch, Jr. Scholarship Fund, Fayetteville State University, 1200 Murchison Road, Fayetteville, N.C. 28301-4298.



Career of James T. Burch, Jr.: Mount Olive – Carver School (teacher, coach); Charlotte – York Road Junior-Senior High (assistant principal, coach); Woodland Elementary (principal, teacher); Plato Price School (principal); Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools – Neighborhood Youth Corps Director, ESEA Activities Director, Assistant Superintendent; N.C. Department of Public Instruction – Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services; Deputy Assistant Superintendent for Personnel Service; Special Assistant for Personnel; Officiating: 17 years high school, 27 years in college in eight conferences; Supervisor of basketball officials in the Southern Conference (SOCON), South Atlantic Conference (SAC), and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA). Published in The News & Observer on May 24, 2019