James T. McClernon
James Thomas McClernon

September 6, 1945 - September 4, 2020

Pittsboro

James Thomas McClernon of Pittsboro, NC was surrounded by family as he transitioned quickly and peacefully after a long illness, two days before his seventy-fifth birthday. He was born in Monticello, NY to Thomas and Edith McClernon on September 6, 1945.

Jim was a truly gifted, self taught musician, and will always be remembered singing and playing his guitar and banjo in the living rooms of family and friends. He came of age during the folk and old time music revival of the 1960s and had been playing ever since. We are blessed with his many recordings as Jim will live on through his music. Jim worked as a title searcher for many years in Monticello. He later wrote the Title Searching Blues which, for a smile, can be heard on Jim's two albums at jimmcclernon.bandcamp.com. When Jim moved to North Carolina, he worked as the catering manager at a local coffee shop in Carrboro, The Open Eye. Jim could always be seen wearing one of his Irish tweed caps, guitar in hand. He was one of a kind and will be remembered for his poetry, his humor, his kind and generous spirit, as a loving father and grandfather, and a friend to so many.

Jim is survived by his children, Sarah Sachs and her husband Peter, Woody Feffer and his wife Abby, Molly McClernon-Pinches and her wife Samantha, Julia Newbold and her husband Rhett, grandchildren Alice and Charlotte Sachs, Jack and Sadie McClernon-Pinches, his partner in life and beyond Terri McClernon, his lifelong friend Robin McClernon, and by countless loving friends.

A memorial will be held pond-side at 241 Nicks Bend East, Pittsboro, NC at 6:30 pm Sunday, September 13, rain or shine. Masks required, chairs optional. Park along road outside gate. For more information contact terri.mcclernon@gmail.com. A virtual memorial will be held the first weekend of October. For more information please contact Molly at mollymcclernon@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's name to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund http://www.sweetrelief.org

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Memorial service
06:30 PM
pond-side
September 11, 2020
James was a special man. I am saddened that he is gone. My heartfelt condolences go out to Sarah, Woody, Molly, Julia, Terri, Robin, and all the family and friends that he touched. Jim was a unique character, a kind, and talented man. I am honored to have known him and spent some time drinking coffee with him and occasionally hearing him play guitar. Rest easy Jim, but keep strumming those strings up there with all the other friends and family that have passed on. We'll be listening down here~
Leslee Howard
Friend
September 10, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
September 9, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of James. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
September 9, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are with the family.May you treasure fond memories and may the comfort God gives be with you.
