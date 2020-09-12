James Thomas McClernon
September 6, 1945 - September 4, 2020
Pittsboro
James Thomas McClernon of Pittsboro, NC was surrounded by family as he transitioned quickly and peacefully after a long illness, two days before his seventy-fifth birthday. He was born in Monticello, NY to Thomas and Edith McClernon on September 6, 1945.
Jim was a truly gifted, self taught musician, and will always be remembered singing and playing his guitar and banjo in the living rooms of family and friends. He came of age during the folk and old time music revival of the 1960s and had been playing ever since. We are blessed with his many recordings as Jim will live on through his music. Jim worked as a title searcher for many years in Monticello. He later wrote the Title Searching Blues which, for a smile, can be heard on Jim's two albums at jimmcclernon.bandcamp.com
. When Jim moved to North Carolina, he worked as the catering manager at a local coffee shop in Carrboro, The Open Eye. Jim could always be seen wearing one of his Irish tweed caps, guitar in hand. He was one of a kind and will be remembered for his poetry, his humor, his kind and generous spirit, as a loving father and grandfather, and a friend to so many.
Jim is survived by his children, Sarah Sachs and her husband Peter, Woody Feffer and his wife Abby, Molly McClernon-Pinches and her wife Samantha, Julia Newbold and her husband Rhett, grandchildren Alice and Charlotte Sachs, Jack and Sadie McClernon-Pinches, his partner in life and beyond Terri McClernon, his lifelong friend Robin McClernon, and by countless loving friends.
A memorial will be held pond-side at 241 Nicks Bend East, Pittsboro, NC at 6:30 pm Sunday, September 13, rain or shine. Masks required, chairs optional. Park along road outside gate. For more information contact terri.mcclernon@gmail.com. A virtual memorial will be held the first weekend of October. For more information please contact Molly at mollymcclernon@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's name to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund http://www.sweetrelief.org