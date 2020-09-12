James was a special man. I am saddened that he is gone. My heartfelt condolences go out to Sarah, Woody, Molly, Julia, Terri, Robin, and all the family and friends that he touched. Jim was a unique character, a kind, and talented man. I am honored to have known him and spent some time drinking coffee with him and occasionally hearing him play guitar. Rest easy Jim, but keep strumming those strings up there with all the other friends and family that have passed on. We'll be listening down here~

Leslee Howard

Friend