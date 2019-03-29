Home

James Tabler Obituary
James C. Tabler

January 21, 1929 - March 27, 2019

Garner

James C. Tabler "Jim" died peacefully March 27, 2019. He was born in Parsons, WVA January 21,1929 to the late Walter D. and Kathern D. Tabler. He & his family lived in Elkins, WV until 1967 when they moved to NC. Jim is survived by his wife Patricia Little Tabler and four children: Cindy (Frank) Sanders, Craig (Cecilia) Tabler, Michelle (Tom) Dietrich, Julia (Chris) Hollister, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, two sisters, Kathern T. Hoffmann and Lee T. Dougherty and a grandson, James Cameron Sanders. Jim was a WWII Veteran, a Master Mason, an inspiration to many, and a friend of Bill.

A celebration of life service will be held at Oakland Presbyterian Church, Clayton, NC on Saturday, March 30 at 4 p.m. followed by a private burial in WV. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Cir., Raleigh, NC 27607 or Oakland Presbyterian Church building fund, 8927 Cleveland Rd., Clayton, NC 27520.
Published in The News & Observer from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019
