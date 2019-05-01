James "Rayford" Tart



August 10, 1931 – April 29, 2019



Garner



Rayford Tart, 87, of Garner passed away at his home on Monday.



He served 10 years in the US Air Force, worked for 20 years at Central Prison and worked the family farm. He enjoyed the outdoors and won many awards at field trials.



Rayford is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janice Penny Tart; daughters, Ellen Tart Jensen and husband, Art; Donna Tart Dyer and husband, Allen and their two daughters, Laura Dyer Luster and husband, Hugh and daughter Makenna, Carmen Dyer Turnbull and husband, Jonathan and son Zachary; and brother Victor Tart; as well as many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary McGee Tart Clifton and Colon Tart; stepfather, Dalma Clifton; brothers, Frank Tart and George-Lee Clifton; and sister, Mary Ruth Clifton Penny.



The family would like to extend a sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff at Centerpiece Home Health and Heartland Hospice for their loving care of Rayford during his time of illness.



Visitation will be at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Garner on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 6-8 PM. Funeral service will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 2 PM at Mount Zion UMC Garner with burial to follow in the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Mount Zion UMC Building Fund, Garner, NC; and Horse and Buddy Therapeutic Riding Program of New Hill, NC.



Published in The News & Observer on May 1, 2019