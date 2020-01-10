|
James W. Beasley
Benson
Mr. James W. "Pee Wee" Beasley, 86, of Benson died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his home.Mr. Beasley was born July 9, 1933 in Johnston County, son of the late Walter L. and Jannie Belle Hudson Beasley.Mr. Beasley was a 1951 graduate of Meadow High School. Mr. Beasley was the founder of Tractor & Auto Supply in Dunn. He was a member of Palmyra Masonic Lodge in Dunn and member of Banner Chapel Church in Benson where he was a member of the Men's Fellowship, former Sunday School Teacher and former treasurer of the church.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Banner Chapel Church with Rev. Joe Brown & Rev. Scott Johnson officiating. Entombment will follow in the church cemetery.He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ruth Phillips Beasley; sons, Jimmy Beasley of Benson, Phil Beasley and wife Cynthia of Benson; brothers, Carlyle Beasley and wife Bobbie of Benson, Donald Beasley and wife Hilda of Selma; sister, Shelby Godwin of Benson; grandchildren, Chris Beasley and wife Eva of Clayton, Dana Dunigan of Angier, Spencer Beasley and wife Lindsay of Benson, Blair Beasley of Raleigh and great grandson, Harper Dunigan.The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday, at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home in Dunn and other times at the home. Memorials may be made to Banner Chapel Church, 1771 Hwy 50 South, Benson, N.C. 27504 or Amedisys Hospice, 220 New Fidelity Ct., Garner, NC 27529.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 10, 2020