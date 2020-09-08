James Weston Heinrich
March 26, 1975 - September 4, 2020
Durham
On Friday, September 4, 2020, James Heinrich, adored husband and father of three children, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 45 after a fierce and courageous battle against cancer. James was born on March 26, 1975 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Dr. James and Carol Heinrich. James graduated from Reitz Memorial High School in 1993. He received a Bachelor of Biblical Studies from Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois in 1997 and a Masters of Systematic Theology (Th.M.) from Dallas Theological Seminary in Dallas, Texas in 2002. On May 16, 1998, he married Angela Packard Heinrich of Hendersonville, Tennessee. James and Angie spent the first five years of their marriage in Dallas, Texas before moving to Durham, North Carolina where James sold residential real estate with Fonville Morisey and later with 501 Realty. James was an avid runner who completed many marathons. The thing that brought James the most joy was spending time with his wife, Angie, and his three children.
We thank God for the life of James Heinrich. James was devoted and intentional in all his relationships. His first relationship was with Jesus Christ, who saved him at the age of 17. From this relationship flowed a love and loyalty that marked James's interactions with family, friends, colleagues, and clients. James and his family were active members of The Church of the Good Shepherd where James taught various Sunday School classes, small groups, and Men's Bible Study. James's desire to invest eternally in others was evident from his involvement in organizations like Kanakuk Kamp, Young Life, Leadership Edge, and Marked Men for Christ.
James was preceded in death by his mother, Carol and his brother, Samuel. He is survived by his wife, Angie, his three children, Cody, Houston, Belle, his father, James, his stepmother, Anne, his brothers, John Heinrich, Jeremy Stallings, Josh Stallings, sister, Jami Miller, sister-in-laws, Carolyn Heinrich, Angie Stallings, Brittni Stallings, brother-in-law, Ryan Miller, and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service remembering James's well-lived life will be held on Thursday, September 10 at Maplewood Cemetery, 1621 Duke University Road, Durham, North Carolina at 11 o'clock.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers you may honor James's life by donating checks payable to the Heinrich Family Trust, 4001 Branchwood Drive, Durham, NC 27705 and by supporting others in need within our communities of faith and friends.
