Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlisle Funeral Home
701 Hospital Drive
Tarboro, NC 27886
(252) 823-0211
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
12:30 PM
St. James United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
St. James United Methodist Church

James W. Rogers


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James W. Rogers Obituary
James Wilbur Rogers

June 24, 1939 - March 3, 2020

Tarboro

James Wilbur Rogers passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 3, 2020. He was born on June 24, 1939 in Martin County to the late John Haywood and Nettie Cullipher Rogers. He was predeceased by his brother John Haywood, Jr. and sister, Evelyn Rogers Clark.

He leaves behind to cherish the many precious memories his wife, Virginia Griffin Rogers of almost 57 years, daughter, Jennifer Rogers Norville and husband Rick, daughter Jill Rogers Dupree and husband Joe, grandchildren, Kyle Martin Norville and wife Jesseca, Kaylyn Rogers Norville, Seth Joseph Dupree and Layton James Dupree, brothers Jesse Rogers and wife Joyce, William Rogers and wife Martha, and Bobby Rogers and wife Mary, sister Mary Frances Bailey and husband Jerry, and brother-in-law, Russell Clark, and many nieces and nephews.

Jimmy was a star athlete at Williamston High School where he played football, basketball and baseball; he helped his team earn a State Baseball Championship title. He graduated from Atlantic Christian (now Barton) College where he lettered in three sports tennis, basketball and baseball. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Health and Physical Education and a Minor in History. He also spent two years in the US Army where he played sports and coached. He became a ranked tennis player in the state. After college, he taught at Corinth Holders High School and also coached basketball and baseball. Then he took a job in Tarboro with Farm Credit and served as vice-president and appraiser. After retirement, he was self-employed as a farm and real estate appraiser.

He was an active member of St. James United Methodist Church of Tarboro. He was a quiet, humble man. He enjoyed playing tennis and later golf. He really enjoyed watching all of his grandchildren play all of their sports and receive their academic honors. Family was a very important part of his life, and he will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 5 at 12:30 at St. James United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall followed by the funeral at 2:00 at St. James United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Tice's Cemetery in the Farm Life Community in Williamston.

"Time is a precious gift...Handle it with care...Open it with love" Never take it for granted. Jimmy was a wonderful gift from God to his family.

Contributions may be made to St. James United Methodist Church of Tarboro.

Arrangements are by Carlisle Funeral Home, Inc., of Tarboro. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting www.carlislefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlisle Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -