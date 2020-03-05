|
James Wilbur Rogers
June 24, 1939 - March 3, 2020
Tarboro
James Wilbur Rogers passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 3, 2020. He was born on June 24, 1939 in Martin County to the late John Haywood and Nettie Cullipher Rogers. He was predeceased by his brother John Haywood, Jr. and sister, Evelyn Rogers Clark.
He leaves behind to cherish the many precious memories his wife, Virginia Griffin Rogers of almost 57 years, daughter, Jennifer Rogers Norville and husband Rick, daughter Jill Rogers Dupree and husband Joe, grandchildren, Kyle Martin Norville and wife Jesseca, Kaylyn Rogers Norville, Seth Joseph Dupree and Layton James Dupree, brothers Jesse Rogers and wife Joyce, William Rogers and wife Martha, and Bobby Rogers and wife Mary, sister Mary Frances Bailey and husband Jerry, and brother-in-law, Russell Clark, and many nieces and nephews.
Jimmy was a star athlete at Williamston High School where he played football, basketball and baseball; he helped his team earn a State Baseball Championship title. He graduated from Atlantic Christian (now Barton) College where he lettered in three sports tennis, basketball and baseball. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Health and Physical Education and a Minor in History. He also spent two years in the US Army where he played sports and coached. He became a ranked tennis player in the state. After college, he taught at Corinth Holders High School and also coached basketball and baseball. Then he took a job in Tarboro with Farm Credit and served as vice-president and appraiser. After retirement, he was self-employed as a farm and real estate appraiser.
He was an active member of St. James United Methodist Church of Tarboro. He was a quiet, humble man. He enjoyed playing tennis and later golf. He really enjoyed watching all of his grandchildren play all of their sports and receive their academic honors. Family was a very important part of his life, and he will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 5 at 12:30 at St. James United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall followed by the funeral at 2:00 at St. James United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Tice's Cemetery in the Farm Life Community in Williamston.
"Time is a precious gift...Handle it with care...Open it with love" Never take it for granted. Jimmy was a wonderful gift from God to his family.
Contributions may be made to St. James United Methodist Church of Tarboro.
Arrangements are by Carlisle Funeral Home, Inc., of Tarboro. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting www.carlislefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 5, 2020