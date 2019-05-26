James W. Sapp



March 11, 1943 - May 15, 2019



Raleigh



James Wall Sapp passed away on May 15, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Jim was born in New York City, raised in Maplewood, N.J., son of James and Ruth Sapp.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Jeannine, their son, Mark Andrew Sapp and his wife Laura and grandson, Connor James of Greenville, NC. He is also survived by his sisters Janet Kapp of Adamstown, MD. And Claudia Sapp of Albany, GA. as well as a brother Charles Sapp of Madisonville, LA.



Jim graduated from Wake Forest University in 1965 where he met his wife, Jeannine. After graduation he entered the U.S. Army undergoing helicopter training. He served in Vietnam where he earned The Silver Star, one of the nation's highest decorations for " heroism while engaged in an aerial flight in connection with military operations against a hostile force", 2 Purple Hearts and an Air Medal with Oak Leaf cluster. In 1969 he was named Man of the Year by the Maplewood Chamber of Commerce. After returning to civilian life, he went to work with Wachovia Bank and retired after 35 years as Senior Vice President.



He was an avid golfer and loved the time he spent with friends at North Ridge Country Club. He was honored by the club last year at its Veterans Day Celebration. He was a longtime volunteer for the Rex Classic Golf Tournament at both North Ridge and Wakefield Country Clubs.



The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Wehbie and his staff at Rex Oncology Wakefield for their exceptional care and compassion as well as Transitions Lifecare.



In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to Transitions Lifecare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or Rex Cancer Center, 2500 Blue Ridge Rd. Suite 235, Raleigh, NC 27607.



A celebration of life will be held at North Ridge Country Club on June 2, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm.North Ridge Country Club is located at 6612 Falls of Neuse Rd. , Raleigh, NC 27615.



Condolences may be sent to CremationSocietyNC.com Published in The News & Observer on May 26, 2019