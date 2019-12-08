Home

Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home
1051 Durham Rd.
Wake Forest, NC 27587
919-556-7400
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home
1051 Durham Rd.
Wake Forest, NC 27587
James W. Smith Obituary
James William Smith

WAKE FOREST

James William Smith, 81, of Wake Forest, passed away December 5, 2019. He was born in Granville County to the late Lawrence & Lucy Smith.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Perry Smith; daughters, Wanda Smith(Jack Ray) of Youngsville and Reginia Paxton of Goldsboro; grandson, Lawrence Shelburn Paxton of West Virginia; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday morning, December 10, 2019 at Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, 1051 Durham Road, Wake Forest, NC. (919)556-7400

www.cswfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 8, 2019
