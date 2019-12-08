|
James William Smith
WAKE FOREST
James William Smith, 81, of Wake Forest, passed away December 5, 2019. He was born in Granville County to the late Lawrence & Lucy Smith.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Perry Smith; daughters, Wanda Smith(Jack Ray) of Youngsville and Reginia Paxton of Goldsboro; grandson, Lawrence Shelburn Paxton of West Virginia; several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday morning, December 10, 2019 at Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, 1051 Durham Road, Wake Forest, NC. (919)556-7400
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 8, 2019