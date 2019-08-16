Home

Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount
1130 N. Winstead Ave
Rocky Mount, NC 27804
(252) 451-8800
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Battleboro United Methodist Church
229 E. Battleboro Ave.,
Battleboro, NC
James Ward Jr.


1933 - 2019
James Ward Jr. Obituary
James "Jimmie" Haverson

Ward, Jr.

Battleboro

James "Jimmie" Haverson Ward, Jr., age 85, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. Born on September 10, 1933. A Celebration of Jimmie's Life will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Battleboro United Methodist Church, 229 E. Battleboro Ave., Battleboro, NC 27809. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Battleboro United Methodist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 16, 2019
