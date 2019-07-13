James Dale Webster



May 2, 1955-July 6, 2019



Orangeburg, N.Y.



James Dale Webster, aged 64, of Orangeburg, NY died at home on July 6, 2019, after a twelve-month fight against Glioblastoma. Jim graduated from Cary High School, then worked his way through college, earning his BS in Geology at North Carolina State University, an MS in Geology at Colorado School of Mines and his PhD at Arizona State University in Geochemistry. He completed postdoctoral work at the USGS in Virginia and the University of Edinburgh in Scotland before beginning his 29-year career as a Curator at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. An in-depth description of his career can be found on the Museum's site: https://www.amnh.org/research/staff-directory/james-webster. Jim was a dedicated scientist who never lost his enthusiasm for his pursuit of how ore deposits are formed. He enjoyed his family life as well, participating in his sons' activities including many years of involvement in the Boy Scouts, ranging from acting as Cubmaster to spearheading trips to the Grand Canyon. Jim loved the outdoors. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, feeding the woodstove, renovating the house to keep his wife happy, working out at the gym, and playing with his young grandchildren. Jim was also a lector for Our Lady of the Sacred Heart for 14 years. Professionally, he wanted to help find a better method to forecast volcanic eruptions to save potential lives. He continued to give back to the community that inspired him. He supported the community through summer MAT program. A defining characteristic of Jim was how he always tried to understand others in order to offer help in any way he could. His legacy is present in the lives he shaped and the good that continues to emanate from those who were lucky enough to connect with him: as a scientist, friend, or family member. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Marie, his two sons Brian Webster [Uschi Symmons] and Paul Webster [Lauren Crowley] and his three grandchildren Hope Symmons-Webster, Thomas Webster, and Sylvianne Crowley. He is also survived by his mother Emma Webster, his sister Kathy Webster, and his brother Michael Webster [Kim]. He is predeceased by his father, James Webster. Funeral Details: Arrangements are being held at Sorce Funeral Home, West Nyack, NY. A funeral mass will take place on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11 am at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Tappan, NY. Memorial Contributions: Glioblastoma is an aggressive form of brain cancer typically with no known cause or cure. Research is ongoing in hopes to extend the quality of life and ultimately find a curative treatment for this disease. To this end, Jim has donated brain tissue in hopes of helping others that are afflicted. To further assist in this goal, and as an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to the National Brain Tumor Society at https://braintumor.org/take-action/ways-to-give/. Published in The News & Observer on July 13, 2019