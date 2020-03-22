|
James Wynn Wells
December 14, 1938 - March 20, 2020
Raleigh
James W. "Jim" Wells, 81, died March 20, 2020. He was a most devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Jim was born in Roseboro, N.C. and was the son of the late David F. and Annah G. Wells. He was a graduate of Campbell College and North Carolina State University.
Jim was employed for 31 years by the Raleigh Lions Clinic for the Blind, Inc. and served 28 years as its president/CEO. He was active nationally in work for the blind, serving on the board of directors of the National Industries for the Blind, as president of the General Council of Industries for the Blind, and as president of the North Carolina Association of Industries for the Blind.
He was a member of the Raleigh (Host) Lions Club, Melvin Jones Fellow of Lions International, and was a life member of the North Carolina Lions Foundation. He was a member of Millbrook Masonic Lodge, the Scottish Rite of Bodies, and was a Shriner. Jim was a member of Raleigh Golf Association, serving on its board of directors and as its treasurer.
Surviving are: His loving wife of 60 years, Rebecca Messer Wells, daughters Kelly Wells Miller and husband Michael of Charlotte, North Carolina; Karen Wells Saleeby and husband, Reid, of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandchildren, Rylan (Ellis Hamburger), Erin (Mark Cichonski), Colin, and Ian Miller; Samuel, Wynn, and John Saleeby; great grandson Trey Cichonski. Jim was predeceased by his siblings Darius Wells, Franklin Wells, and Linda Cain.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Raleigh Lions Welfare Fund, c/o Raleigh (Host) Lions Club, P.O. Box 20372, Raleigh, North Carolina 27603.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 22, 2020