|
|
James M. Wilburn
September 9, 1920- October 17, 2017
Raleigh
James M. Wilburn, Jr., 99, passed away Thursday morning, October 17, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. He was born in 1920 to James M. Wilburn, Sr. and Vena Meadows Wilburn in Person County, NC. He grew up on a farm in Wilder's Grove in Raleigh and his experiences early on led to a distinguished career in vocational agriculture. He graduated from N.C. State where he developed a talent for the science of growing things and a strong devotion to the N.C. State Wolfpack, which he instilled in his family and friends. He was a proud member of the R.O.T.C. and as a commissioned 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army was deployed to go overseas in World War II but had a serious operation which prevented him from completing his assignment. Upon his return to North Carolina in 1943 James married the love of his life, Martha Wilburn, and together they had two children, whom he encouraged and supported. He began his teaching career in Bethel Hill, NC where he taught for the next 6 years. In 1949 he accepted a position in Vocational Agriculture in Pilot Mountain, NC where, for the next 34 years, he served as a public school teacher guiding students to understand they should "reach beyond their grasp." James was both role model and inspiration to a large population of students, many of whom stayed in contact with him throughout his life. A long-time member of the First Baptist Church, he served as both Deacon and Sunday School Teacher for several years. Acting as a state leader of the Future Farmers of America, he groomed one of his students in the late 1950's to become the organization's NC President. In their senior years, James and Martha moved from the mountains to the coast of NC, where James enjoyed fishing, shell collecting, gardening, and watching the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean. The family enjoyed boat rides to the inlet and especially enjoyed the Pig Pickins' both at the beach and Pilot Mountain. He was known to work multiple crossword puzzles before noon, and did so into his 90s. As a master carpenter, his family and friends enjoy having pieces he's created over the years in their homes. James was preceded in death by his wife Martha. He is survived by his children, Judy (David) Karasow and Jim (Becky) Wilburn, his grandchildren Elizabeth (Frank) Joyce, Jennifer (Joe) Bunting, Jake (Lorraine) Wilburn, and Josh (Nicole) Karasow, his sister Peggy (Marion) Johnston, and many loving great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. A private graveside service will be held in Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh. Services are entrusted to Montlawn Funeral Home 2911 S. Wilmington St. Raleigh NC 27603. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 20, 2019