James William "Bill" BurchMarch 22, 1929 - May 2, 2020OrangeburgJames William (Bill) Burch, 91, of Orangeburg and recently Chapin, S.C., passed away at his home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be announced later by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. After service in the Air Force, Bill worked as a nuclear and civil engineer with the Atomic Energy Commission, S.C Nuclear Advisory Board and the Navy and Army. He is survived locally by a son, Daniel J. Burch (Diane) of Durham. The family suggest that memorials be made to First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, S.C. 29115. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com