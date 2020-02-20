|
|
James William Gray
February 24, 1945 - February 18, 2020
Garner
James William Gray, 74, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh. Son of the late William Patrick Gray and Aline Goodwin Gray, he was born and raised in Varina, NC, Mr. Gray is survived by his wife of 42 years, Frances Berry Gray of Garner; son, William Patrick Gray of Raleigh; brother, Randy Gray and wife Debbie of Fuquay Varina; sister, Sandra Gray Greer of Southport, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
His career included power lineman, firefighter, electrician, and singer, most notably with the Pork Palace Opry House Band near Fuquay, which toured briefly with Merle Haggard in the early 70's, and also with the band, Ambush, which established the Ambush Club near Garner, and also played in other parts of eastern and central other NC.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Gray was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Morton Whitehead, brother, Donald Eugene Gray, and brother in law Eugene Morton.
Arrangements by City of Oaks Cremations, Raleigh. A remembrance will be held at a later date.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to transistionslifeCare.org/donate
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 20, 2020