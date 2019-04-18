James Michael Woodall



November 17, 1959 - April 15, 2019



Apex



Mike went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on April 15, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born on November 17, 1959 in Apex, NC.



Mike retired from the Department of Transportation in Raleigh, NC.



Mike was an avid beekeeper and a member of the Chatham County Beekeepers Association. He enjoyed and loved his church where he was a former Deacon and member of the choir.



Mike was a devoted son. He is survived by his mother, Ann Woodall of Apex, NC; his sister, Kim Alkire and husband, Richard of Port St. Lucie, FL; his favorite niece, Brittany Alkire of Alexandria, VA; aunts and uncles, Annette Looper of Raleigh, NC, Sara Ross and Gordon of Southern Pines, NC; Evelyn Cabiness and Robert of Greensboro, NC; and many cousins. He was preceded by his father, Jim Woodall and uncle, David Looper.



The family will receive friends April 19th from 11am-12pm at Gum Springs Baptist Church with the funeral service beginning at Noon. Burial will follow at Apex Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mike to Gum Springs Baptist Church, 227 Gum Springs Church Road, Moncure, NC 27559.



Condolences to ApexFuneral.net Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary