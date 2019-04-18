Home

POWERED BY

Services
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
(919) 362-8233
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gum Springs Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Gum Springs Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Woodall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Woodall


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Woodall Obituary
James Michael Woodall

November 17, 1959 - April 15, 2019

Apex

Mike went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on April 15, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born on November 17, 1959 in Apex, NC.

Mike retired from the Department of Transportation in Raleigh, NC.

Mike was an avid beekeeper and a member of the Chatham County Beekeepers Association. He enjoyed and loved his church where he was a former Deacon and member of the choir.

Mike was a devoted son. He is survived by his mother, Ann Woodall of Apex, NC; his sister, Kim Alkire and husband, Richard of Port St. Lucie, FL; his favorite niece, Brittany Alkire of Alexandria, VA; aunts and uncles, Annette Looper of Raleigh, NC, Sara Ross and Gordon of Southern Pines, NC; Evelyn Cabiness and Robert of Greensboro, NC; and many cousins. He was preceded by his father, Jim Woodall and uncle, David Looper.

The family will receive friends April 19th from 11am-12pm at Gum Springs Baptist Church with the funeral service beginning at Noon. Burial will follow at Apex Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mike to Gum Springs Baptist Church, 227 Gum Springs Church Road, Moncure, NC 27559.

Condolences to ApexFuneral.net
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Apex Funeral Home
Download Now