James Franklin Young
January 9, 1923 - June 1, 2020
James Franklin Young died peacefully in his home and went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 1, 2020. He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, to parents Frances Cagle and James Howard Young on January 9, 1923. He is predeceased by six brothers and three sisters. In 1942, Frank began working for Southern Railway Company, later merged to become Norfolk Southern and continued working for them for forty-five years. He retired in Atlanta as Regional Manager for Industrial Development in 1987. Frank's interests were golf, bridge, woodworking and watching football. Frank was a member of Northcliffe Baptist Church in Spring Hill, Florida. Frank is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte and his son, Steve Young (Karen) and his daughter Elaine Bellan; grandchildren, Jason Bellan (Kimberly), Suzanne Koch (David), great grandchildren, Michael and Jackson Koch and Madeleine and Evelyn Bellan. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Jill Kaufman and Janice Farnsworth; grandchildren, Brian Kaufman, Charlotte Anne Flew (Arthur) and Laura Mowry (Trevor), Paul Farnsworth (Cameron), Aaron Farnsworth and David Farnsworth; great grandchildren, Juniper Mowry and Harrison Flew. Burial will be at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919 on June 15th at 11am. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in memory of J Frank Young, to Samaritan's Purse; PO Box 3000; Boone, North Carolina 28607 by mail or online to www.samaritanspurse.org
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 5, 2020.