Jamie Shreve
June 7, 1947 - March 16, 2020
Newport
Jamie Shreve, 72, of Newport, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at her home.
Jamie loved animals, hiking, camping, traveling, Chardonnay, Duke Basketball, Investigative stories on Discovery, boating on the Outer Banks and Key West, and she loved going to Yellowstone. She was a member of the Humane Society, North Shore Animal League, and Green Peace Society. She made regular donations to .
She is survived by her husband, Lee Porter Shreve; brother, Edward Clark and wife, Gloria of Danville, VA; sister-in-law, Leslie Shreve of South Boston, VA; her fur babies, Brie and Izzie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Clark and Helen Clark.
The family would like to thank the staff of Carolina East Surgery Center and the Anesthesia Department.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Carteret County Humane Society, PO Box 357, Newport, NC 28570 or St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
