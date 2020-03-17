Home

Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
2112 Arendell Street
Morehead City, NC 28557
(252) 726-8066

Jamie Shreve


1947 - 2020
Jamie Shreve Obituary
Jamie Shreve

June 7, 1947 - March 16, 2020

Newport

Jamie Shreve, 72, of Newport, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at her home.

Jamie loved animals, hiking, camping, traveling, Chardonnay, Duke Basketball, Investigative stories on Discovery, boating on the Outer Banks and Key West, and she loved going to Yellowstone. She was a member of the Humane Society, North Shore Animal League, and Green Peace Society. She made regular donations to .

She is survived by her husband, Lee Porter Shreve; brother, Edward Clark and wife, Gloria of Danville, VA; sister-in-law, Leslie Shreve of South Boston, VA; her fur babies, Brie and Izzie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Clark and Helen Clark.

The family would like to thank the staff of Carolina East Surgery Center and the Anesthesia Department.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Carteret County Humane Society, PO Box 357, Newport, NC 28570 or St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www. mundenfuneralhome.net

Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 17, 2020
