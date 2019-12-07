|
|
Jamison Gregory "Greg" Lupton
January 6, 1986 - December 4, 2019
Raleigh
Jamison Gregory (Greg) Lupton, 33, of Raleigh passed away unexpectedly on December 4th at his home. A native of Wake County, he was the son of Vicki Lupton Martin and the late Howard Lupton.
Greg resided in Raleigh and was a member of Saint Marks United Methodist Church. He attended Sanderson High School where he received many honors and awards, enabling him to pursue college at North Carolina State University. Most of his life, Greg was a joyful and happy person. He tried many times to keep his life in perspective and to find humor and perseverance in his moments of darkness. Our memories of Greg will be cherished and reminisced.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8th from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home. (1701 E. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh, NC 27609)
In memory of Greg, donations may be made to his daughter's college fund for her future educational endeavors. In lieu of flowers, please contact Brown-Wynne Funeral Home for more information regarding Juliana's contributions. Condolences may be made through www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019