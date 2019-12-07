Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
(919) 876-6900
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
Jamison Gregory Lupton


1986 - 2019
Jamison Gregory Lupton Obituary
Jamison Gregory "Greg" Lupton

January 6, 1986 - December 4, 2019

Raleigh

Jamison Gregory (Greg) Lupton, 33, of Raleigh passed away unexpectedly on December 4th at his home. A native of Wake County, he was the son of Vicki Lupton Martin and the late Howard Lupton.

Greg resided in Raleigh and was a member of Saint Marks United Methodist Church. He attended Sanderson High School where he received many honors and awards, enabling him to pursue college at North Carolina State University. Most of his life, Greg was a joyful and happy person. He tried many times to keep his life in perspective and to find humor and perseverance in his moments of darkness. Our memories of Greg will be cherished and reminisced.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8th from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home. (1701 E. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh, NC 27609)

In memory of Greg, donations may be made to his daughter's college fund for her future educational endeavors. In lieu of flowers, please contact Brown-Wynne Funeral Home for more information regarding Juliana's contributions. Condolences may be made through www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
