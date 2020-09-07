Jammie Russell Creech
March 3, 1970 - September 4, 2020
Wendell
Jammie Russell Creech, 50, went home to be with Lord on Thursday. He was born in Wake County. Jammie was hardworking and humble. He enjoyed fishing, traveling to the beach, spending time with his friends, and he cherished his red Chevrolet truck.
He is survived by his parents, George Russell Creech & Annie Faye Richardson Creech of Wendell, his sister, Amy Creech of Wendell, special niece, Lauren Windham (Tyler), and many beloved extended family members.
Funeral Service will be held 3 pm, Tuesday, Sept. 8, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, Wendell with burial in Baptist Tabernacle Church Cemetery. Jammie will lie in repose from 2pm-5pm, Monday, at the funeral home. Mask required.
Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com