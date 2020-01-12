Home

Jandrelle A. Avinger


1947 - 2020
Jandrelle A. Avinger Obituary
Jandrelle A. Avinger

Cary

Jandrelle Almeida Avinger, was born June 23, 1947 in Charleston, SC, graduated high school in Orangeburg, SC, graduated Winthrop University, and lived in Florence, SC, briefly in Germany and New Jersey, then in Garner, Apex, and Cary, NC. She died in the hospital on January 4, 2020, of respiratory failure secondary to pneumonia. Jan was predeceased by her parents, Claudia Merritt McCown and John Leonard Almeida, sister, Emilie Livingston, and husband, Harry Carlisle Avinger, Jr. She is survived by her brother, John Almeida, her children, Mike Avinger and Kate Avinger (Gina), and three grandchildren, Newton, Gavin and Vanessa. Those moved to sorrow by Jan's death are urged to make a donation to a charity of their choosing, in hopes that some good comes of her passing. Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory in Hickory, N.C. is serving the family of Mrs. Avinger.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 12, 2020
