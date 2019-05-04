Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
(919) 876-6900
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
3:00 PM
White Memorial Presbyterian Church
1704 Oberlin Rd.
Raleigh, NC
Jane Allman Obituary
Jane Lilly Allman

July 13, 1931 - May 2, 2019

Raleigh

Jane Lilly Allman, age 87, received her angel wings peacefully at her home surrounded by family on May 2, 2019 after a five year battle with dementia.

Jane was born in Raleigh, North Carolina at Rex Hospital on July, 13, 1931. She graduated from Broughton High School in 1949 and from Peace College in 1951. She married [retired] LTC Bernard R. Allman, and led the life of "army wife" to the fullest. She took on full responsibility for home and three young daughters while her husband served his country during Korea and Vietnam. She was a strong, resourceful and brave woman who loved her family and friends.

Jane is survived by her husband, LTC Bernard Allman; her three daughters, Janet Thorp Artrip (Drew), Rexanne Allman, and Susan Allman Mims (John); her four grandchildren, Stacey Thorp, Andrew Mims, Jessica Mims, and Anna Leigh Allman; and one great-granddaughter, Kayla Mirabal. Jane is also survived by her two brothers, Robert Edward Lilly (Cara Lue) and William Neal Lilly (Ceil) as well as many other family and friends.

The family will receive family and friends on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM, on Monday, May 6, 2019 at White Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1704 Oberlin Rd., Raleigh. A graveside service will immediately follow at Montlawn Memorial Park.

The family will accept flowers or in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Transitions LifeCare (transitionslifecare.org/donate), or the Walk for Hope Foundation (walkforhope.com).

Condolences may be left at www.brownwynneeastmillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer on May 4, 2019
