Jane Ijames Betts



February 10, 1934 - April 14, 2019



Durham



Jane Betts departed this life on April 14, 2019 at the age of 85. She is survived by her daughter Deborah Betts Ginsberg of Durham; grandsons Jacob Traverse (Emily) of Durham and Leon Traverse (Wilder) of Chapel Hill; and four great-grandchildren. Her parents, Herman C. Ijames and Clara Bell Ijames of Winston-Salem; her sisters Marian Ijames Arrington and Polley Thomas Hall; and brother Alvin A. Thomas preceded her in death.



Jane attended the Governor Morehead School for the Blind, beginning at the age of 7. She spent her career as office administrator for Caulie Gunnels, MD in the Department of Nephrology at Duke University Medical Center. Jane was an active member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Durham and she loved spending time with her family and friends, as well as traveling and shopping. She took pride in the life that she and Eston built together, and in her ability to overcome life's challenges with grace and confidence. Jane was a brave and gentle soul with a ready laugh and accepting spirit, and a deep abiding love for her family.



A service celebrating her life will be held at Bethany United Methodist Church at 2809 Guess Rd., Durham, NC 27705 on April 27 at 2:30PM. Service will be followed by visitation and reception. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the "Bethany UMC Building Fund", 2903 Guess Rd., Durham NC 27705.



Jane's family would like to thank their devoted and supportive friends and family members, and the Duke Hospital Medicine Intensive Care Unit for their exceptional care during Jane's final days. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary