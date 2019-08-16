|
Jane "Jan" Brougham Brooks
October 29, 1938-August 5, 2019
Cary
CARY - Jane (Jan) Brougham Brooks was born October 29, 1938 in Joliet, IL. She died August 5, 2019 at her home in Cary, NC. A Celebration of Life service will be held August 17 at 11:00 am at Hope Community Church in Raleigh, NC.
Jan grew up in Morris, IL, spending her early years immersed in piano, voice and horses. She graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in Music and was affiliated with Chi Omega sorority.
She married Charles Edwin Brooks on September 23, 1961. Jan and Charlie moved to Rockford, IL, then to historic Marshall, MI. They moved to Apex, NC in 1982.
Jan had a long career in real estate, working for Sherman & Associates in Marshall and then MacGregor Realty and Lillian Smith RE/MAX United in Cary. Her career highlight was her "encore" career, working for the past decade at the Cary School of Music.
Historic preservation was an enduring passion for Jan. She was a driving force behind the development of the Marshall Historic Home Tour, the oldest home tour in the Midwest. Jan and Charlie were honored with Lifetime Membership in the Marshall Historical Society. In 1981, they were recipients of the State of Michigan Governor's Award for Distinguished Volunteer Service.
She continued her pursuit for historic preservation in Apex, NC. In 1987 she assembled a small group to preserve, protect and promote the history of Apex. The Apex Historical Society was born out of this group, with Jan as Founding Member and first President. After 32 years, she was still active on the Board and attending Society events.
Jan was active in the First Presbyterian Church in Morris, IL. In Marshall, MI, Trinity Episcopal Church was her church home. For the past 10 years, Jan was attending Hope Community Church, Raleigh, NC.
Jan is survived by her children, Thomas Wright Brooks (Jennifer), and Anne Brooks Easter (Jon); her grandchildren, Haven Ashleigh Brooks, Hollyn Grace Brooks, Charles Ayers Easter and Ben Powers Easter; and her brother Robert Powers Brougham (Linda). She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edwin Brooks; daughter, Katharine Craig Brooks; parents Mr. & Mrs. Erwin Roy "Bill" Brougham; sister, Beth Ann Brougham Sage and brother, William Powers Brougham.
Memorial gifts in Jan's honor may be made to the Apex Historical Society, PO Box 506, Apex, NC 27502.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 16, 2019