Jane C. Hamilton
August 16, 1933 - June 25, 2020
Fuquay-Varina
Jane Coats Hamilton, 86, passed away on Thursday at Windsor Point. A native of Johnston County, Jane was the daughter of the late John Delno Coats and Sarah Olice Hardee Coats. A family graveside service will be held on Monday, June 29th at 11:00 AM at Chalybeate Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Fuquay-Varina. Jane is survived by her children, Diane H. Lee and husband, Garry, Mark Hamilton and wife, Nancy, Steve Hamilton and wife, Jill; sisters, Sarah Blissett, Johnni Felts; brothers, Clee Coats, Harvey Coats, Ray Coats; grandchildren, Stephanie Horne and husband, Andrew, Eric Lee and wife, Brittany, Michele Stanley and husband, Trey, April Hamilton, Abigail Gregory and husband, Jacob; great-grandchildren, AnnaGrace Lee and Emmalyn Lee. In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Newton Hamilton and a brother, Jerry Coats. "Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.", Proverbs 31:29. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 28, 2020.