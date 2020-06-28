Jane C. Hamilton
1933 - 2020
Jane C. Hamilton

August 16, 1933 - June 25, 2020

Fuquay-Varina

Jane Coats Hamilton, 86, passed away on Thursday at Windsor Point. A native of Johnston County, Jane was the daughter of the late John Delno Coats and Sarah Olice Hardee Coats. A family graveside service will be held on Monday, June 29th at 11:00 AM at Chalybeate Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Fuquay-Varina. Jane is survived by her children, Diane H. Lee and husband, Garry, Mark Hamilton and wife, Nancy, Steve Hamilton and wife, Jill; sisters, Sarah Blissett, Johnni Felts; brothers, Clee Coats, Harvey Coats, Ray Coats; grandchildren, Stephanie Horne and husband, Andrew, Eric Lee and wife, Brittany, Michele Stanley and husband, Trey, April Hamilton, Abigail Gregory and husband, Jacob; great-grandchildren, AnnaGrace Lee and Emmalyn Lee. In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Newton Hamilton and a brother, Jerry Coats. "Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.", Proverbs 31:29. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com

Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Chalybeate Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
