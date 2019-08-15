|
Jane Nowell Cameron
January 19, 1927 - August 12, 2019
Wilmington NC
Jane Nowell Cameron passed away on August 12, 2019 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center in Wilmington, NC after a long journey with dementia.
Jane was born on January 19, 1927 in Hickory N.C. to the late Vera Gibbs Nowell and Dr. Stephen Cannon Nowell. She was educated in Hickory public schools and at Converse College, Spartanburg, S.C. After graduating in 1948 from Converse, she began her career in Raleigh where she met her husband, Daniel Ross Cameron.
Jane and Dan were members of Hayes Barton United Methodist Church until they retired to the N.C. mountains in 1983. They were both very involved in Highland Games and Clan Cameron activities where they made many friends across the country. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, an avid gardener and talented flower arranger.
She is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Daniel Ross Cameron. She is survived by three children: Jane Cameron Wagstaff, of Roxboro and Durham NC, ( John ), Daniel Ross Cameron Jr, (Donna ) of Charlotte NC and Dr. Cannon Nowell Cameron ( Katy ) of Orlando, FL; Six grandchildren.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 15, 2019