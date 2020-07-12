Jane Ellington Holmquist
RALEIGH
Jane Ellington Holmquist, 90, of Raleigh, passed away Thursday morning, July 9, 2020 at Morningside of Raleigh. She was born in Wake County to the late Ralph & Juanita Franklin Ellington and was raised by her grandparents, Junius & Hattie Franklin.
Jane was a homemaker, mama and nanny. She loved her cats, Angel 1 and Angel 2 and loved watching and feeding the squirrels on her deck. She was born on and lived on Jones Franklin Road most of her life. She loved telling the story of how she named the road Jones Franklin when she was a child. Special thanks to Elizabeth Schneider, her wonderful caregiver for over 3 years allowing Jane to stay at home.
A graveside service will be held at 12 o'clock, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Montlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Gary Williams officiating.
Mrs. Holmquist is survived by her children, Rose Marie Wheeler of Florida and William Holmquist of North Carolina; grandchildren, Chris Miller, Paul Miller, Marc Beddingfield, Michelle Brantley, Justin Wheeler, Erica Holmquist and Scott Holmquist; great-grandchildren, Dilan, Devin, Trevor, Tanner, Jordan, Lena and Noah. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett G. Holmquist and a daughter, Susan Miller.
Flowers welcome or memorial contributions can be made to the SPCA or charity of your choice
.
