Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
(252) 752-2101
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
Jane F. Black


1921 - 2019
Jane F. Black Obituary
Jane Forbes Black

November 11,1921-August 7, 2019

Greenville

Jane Black, a resident of Greenville, NC, died August 7, 2019 in Raleigh, NC. She was the daughter of Fred J Forbes and Blanche Mayo Forbes. She grew up in Greenville and Raleigh, attending Broughton High School and St. Mary's School.

She married Robert G. Black on August 7, 1942. She was preceded in death by her husband and also their son, Robert G. Black, Jr.

Her husband's naval career took them around the world, but Greenville remained her home. After his retirement, they relocated to Greenville where she remained very active in the community. Throughout her life, Jane was know to have never met a stranger.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law Beth, grandson Matthew and his wife Elizabeth, and two great-grandchildren, Avery and Davis. She is also survived by a nephew, Jimmy Forbes and his wife Gayle and their children.

Following a private graveside service, the family will welcome guests on Saturday, August 10th from 11:00 to 12:30 at Wilkerson Funeral Home, 2100 E. Fifth Street, Greenville, NC.

Memorial donations may be made to the Raleigh Rescue Mission where her grandson Matthew sits on the board of directors. Raleigh Rescue Mission, 314 E. Hargett St. Raleigh, NC 27601 or

raleighrescue.org

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 9, 2019
