Jane G. McDougal
1927 - 2020
Jane Gilbert McDougal

December 11, 1927 – March 17, 2020

Raleigh

Jane Gilbert McDougal passed away peacefully at Springmoor's Stewart Health Center on March 17, 2020. Jane was born on December 11, 1927, in Evanston, Illinois the daughter of the late Harold Robert Gilbert and Marjorie Beach Gilbert.

Jane grew up in Wheaton, Illinois and graduated from Carleton College in 1949 with a degree in Sociology. While working in Chicago she met her husband, Charles "Mac" Alan McDougal. They moved to New Jersey where Jane was a homemaker to three active boys. The family moved to Elizabeth City, North Carolina where Jane taught fourth and sixth grades. Jane earned her Master's degree from East Carolina University and later worked as a school Guidance Counselor. After raising the boys, Jane and Mac moved to Greenville, North Carolina. In 1989, they moved to Raleigh to be closer to family. Jane and Mac developed lifelong friendships wherever they lived.

Jane was very active in the Presbyterian Church and received a lifetime membership to Presbyterian Women while at Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Robert Beach Gilbert, her brother Richard Hugh "Dick" Gilbert and by her husband of 65 years, Charles "Mac" Alan McDougal.

Jane is survived by sons, Chuck (Cheryl) McDougal of Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy (Debbie) McDougal of Oak Ridge, North Carolina, and Mark (Renee) McDougal of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandchildren, Alan (Jennifer) McDougal, Erin (Scott) Bartow, Brent McDougal, Ryan McDougal, Matthew (Elizabeth) McDougal and Heather (Drew) Becker; three great-granddaughters; and brother William (Kathy) Gilbert of Louisville, Colorado.

A private memorial service will be held for immediate family.

The McDougal family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to all the staff at Springmoor Stewart Health Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church Capital Campaign, 4921 Six Forks Rd., Raleigh, NC 27609.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.

Published in The News and Observer on May 21, 2020.
