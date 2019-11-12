|
|
Jane Levy Goldman
October 11, 1945 - November 9, 2019
Raleigh
Jane Levy Goldman of Raleigh, NC passed away on November 9, 2019 after a short illness.
She is survived by her husband, Harvey Goldman of over 50 years; Sisters, Gail and Roberta Levy; Son, Marc Goldman; Daughter, Staci Goldman Hern (Bryan); and grandson, Noah.
Services wil be held at Temple Beth Or on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 10:30am.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Transitions LifeCare (Hospice), InterAct of Wake County or Temple Beth Or.
Condolences may be left at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 12, 2019