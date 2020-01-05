Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
(919) 828-4311
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane H. Rogers


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane H. Rogers Obituary
Jane H. Rogers

Raleigh

Jane H. Rogers, 92, of Raleigh passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 peacefully at Springmoor Retirement Community, with staff by her side. Her family, "Bootz" Pshar- daughter, Mike Pshar –son in law, Portia Dion – granddaughter, and Mike Pshar III – grandson, spoke with her on the phone from afar to relate the love they had for her and fond memories.

Jane was born on November 15, 1927, in Durham, NC, daughter of the late Louise and Marion Ham. Her husband, Ira B. Rogers whom she met at a Duke University event, passed away at the age of 60.

She is survived by her daughter, Camille Pshar and her husband Michael; her grandson, Michael Pshar III; her granddaughter, Portia Dion and her husband Brett. She is also survived by close cousins Oliver Banks and his wife Charlotte, and Sara Wright.

Jane completed her bachelor's degree in education at the University of Maryland while already having a family. Later she earned her master's degree in library science, also from the University of Maryland. Jane was a beloved high school teacher for many years. She later moved into a corporate position at Mitre Corporation in the human resource department until her retirement. Jane spent her retirement years enjoying extensive world travel. She also enjoyed her church family at Christ Church in Raleigh, frequent outings and entertainment with her dear friend Doris Wright, and her many friends at Springmoor.

Family would like to thank the staff at the memory care unit of Springmoor for their outstanding care and especially thank Karyn Ryan; an incredibly compassionate nurse whom filled Jane's days with joy.

Family and friends are invited to an Episcopal Church Service and interment of her ashes in the church memorial garden at Christ Church in Raleigh, NC. The service will be held on January 11th, at 10:00 am. Refreshments will then be served in the church parish hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Christ Episcopal Church, 120 E. Edenton St. Raleigh, NC 27601.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St. Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -