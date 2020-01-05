|
|
Jane H. Rogers
Raleigh
Jane H. Rogers, 92, of Raleigh passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 peacefully at Springmoor Retirement Community, with staff by her side. Her family, "Bootz" Pshar- daughter, Mike Pshar –son in law, Portia Dion – granddaughter, and Mike Pshar III – grandson, spoke with her on the phone from afar to relate the love they had for her and fond memories.
Jane was born on November 15, 1927, in Durham, NC, daughter of the late Louise and Marion Ham. Her husband, Ira B. Rogers whom she met at a Duke University event, passed away at the age of 60.
She is survived by her daughter, Camille Pshar and her husband Michael; her grandson, Michael Pshar III; her granddaughter, Portia Dion and her husband Brett. She is also survived by close cousins Oliver Banks and his wife Charlotte, and Sara Wright.
Jane completed her bachelor's degree in education at the University of Maryland while already having a family. Later she earned her master's degree in library science, also from the University of Maryland. Jane was a beloved high school teacher for many years. She later moved into a corporate position at Mitre Corporation in the human resource department until her retirement. Jane spent her retirement years enjoying extensive world travel. She also enjoyed her church family at Christ Church in Raleigh, frequent outings and entertainment with her dear friend Doris Wright, and her many friends at Springmoor.
Family would like to thank the staff at the memory care unit of Springmoor for their outstanding care and especially thank Karyn Ryan; an incredibly compassionate nurse whom filled Jane's days with joy.
Family and friends are invited to an Episcopal Church Service and interment of her ashes in the church memorial garden at Christ Church in Raleigh, NC. The service will be held on January 11th, at 10:00 am. Refreshments will then be served in the church parish hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Christ Episcopal Church, 120 E. Edenton St. Raleigh, NC 27601.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St. Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 5, 2020