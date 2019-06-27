Jane Herchenroether Kirsch



June 6, 1947 - June 15, 2019



Chapel Hill



Jane Herchenroether Kirsch, age 72, died peacefully in Durham, North Carolina. Forever curious about the world around her, Jane was a lifelong learner who championed a wide variety of social causes through her tireless work as a volunteer, organizer and fundraiser. She was disappointed not to have lived long enough to see Trump impeached.



Born in Pittsburgh, PA, Jane graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School before pursuing a degree in home economics from Purdue University and a master's in education from the University of Alabama, Birmingham. Always ready for life's next adventure, as an adult Jane lived Birmingham, AL; Murfreesboro, TN; Nashville, TN; Philadelphia, PA; and, for the past eight years, in Chapel Hill, NC. She loved to travel and had a particular fondness for France and the beaches of North Carolina.



Throughout her life, Jane spent many summers at Chautauqua Institution, where she relished the lake views, cool summer breezes, music and arts. She was also an active Unitarian who cherished the movement's commitment to community and social justice as well as the deep, meaningful friendships she developed in the various congregations of which she was a part. She will be remembered as a friend to all, loved for her kindness, sense of humor and endless energy for the people and causes she supported.



Jane is survived by her two children James Kahan and his wife Stacey Kahan of Malvern, PA; Lisa Kahan and her husband Duncan Higgins of Chapel Hill, NC; her brother George Herchenroether and his wife Renee Lamontagne of Wakefield, RI; and six lovely grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14 at the Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Durham, NC.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, friends honor Jane by contributing to the Jane H. Kirsch Fund administered by Triangle Community Foundation. Memorial gifts may be made online through the foundation's website at http://trianglecf.org/donate or mailed to Triangle Community Foundation, P.O. Box 12729, Durham, NC 27709.



The Kirsch family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC. Online condolences; www.hallwynne.com, select obits. Published in The News & Observer on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary