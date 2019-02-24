Home

Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Montlawn Funeral Home
2911 S. Wilmington St.
Raleigh, NC
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Westover United Methodist Church
300 Powell Dr
Raleigh, NC
1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jane Overby Obituary
Jane Godwin Overby

August 21, 1943 - February 22, 2019

Raleigh

Jane Godwin Overby, 75, of Raleigh passed away February 22, 2019.

The family will receive friends Sunday, February 24, 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, NC 27603. Funeral services will be held at Westover United Methodist Church, 300 Powell Dr, Raleigh, NC 27606 on Monday, February 25 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 24, 2019
