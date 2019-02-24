|
|
Jane Godwin Overby
August 21, 1943 - February 22, 2019
Raleigh
Jane Godwin Overby, 75, of Raleigh passed away February 22, 2019.
The family will receive friends Sunday, February 24, 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, NC 27603. Funeral services will be held at Westover United Methodist Church, 300 Powell Dr, Raleigh, NC 27606 on Monday, February 25 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 24, 2019