Jane Bolstad Parr
Chapel Hill
Jane Bolstad Parr died with grace at Carolina Meadows on January 26, 2020 at the age of 97.
Born in New London, Minnesota in 1922, she met her husband, Robert G Parr (d. 2017) at the University of Minnesota when they were graduate students. They successfully navigated 72 years of marriage, living in Pittsburgh and Baltimore before choosing Chapel Hill in 1974. Jane and Robert were intrepid world travelers who valued their global connections. Jane was a woman of impeccable taste, an incurable optimist, and a generous soul. Her hospitality knew no bounds.
Jane is survived by her three children: Steven Parr (Yoshiko) of Tokyo, Jeanne Lemkau (Robert Frey), and Carol Lachenman (Michael Owen) both of Chapel Hill. She treasured her five grandchildren: Sara Lachenman, Keinosuke Miyanaga (Kaori), Karin Lemkau (Camilo Ponton), Patrick Owen (Lisa), and Julian Parr. She wished a healthy world for her four great grandsons: Sullivan Davis, Finnegan Davis, Ryunosuke Miyanaga, and Junnosuke Miyanaga, and for children everywhere.
The family will be having a private memorial celebration. Donations in Jane's memory may be made to Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Durham, NC, or to the donor's favorite local charity.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 2, 2020