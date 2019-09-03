Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
Jane Remling


1946 - 2019
Jane Remling Obituary
Jane Cook Remling

November 16, 1946 - August 27, 2019

Raleigh

Jane Cook Remling passed peacefully August 27 at Transitions LifeCare. She was a wonderful wife, daughter, and sister. She is survived ty her husband of 34 years John A. Remling, mother Louise D. Cook, sister Judy D. Cook, stepdaughter Sudie Wagner, step-grandson David Wagner, and step-granddaughter Emily Wagner. She was predeceased by her father William Q. Cook and stepdaughter Bryntly Remling.

Jane was a native of Raleigh and graduated from Needham Broughton High School. She was a graduate of Methodist University and taught elementary education in the Wake County Public Schools for 17 years. She was active in the Junior Woman's Club of Raleigh and a member of Trinity Baptist Church. With many artistic talents, Jane enjoyed needlework and decorating. Antiquing and gardening were also key interests. However, her favorite times were with her family.

A service to celebrate her life will be held September 5 at Trinity Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. Prior to the service, there will be a visitation 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Montlawn Memorial Park.

Her family is very grateful to the Transitions staff for their compassionate care for Jane.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Baptist Church Benevolence Fund or Transitions LifeCare.

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 831 Wake Forest Rd., Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 3, 2019
